Geopolitics

“Kennedy Accuses Biden, Boris Johnson of Sabotaging Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks”

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Robert Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate in the US presidential race, has accused President Joe Biden of obstructing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Kennedy claims that in April 2022, Biden instructed then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to travel to Ukraine with the goal of persuading Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to abandon a potential peace agreement with Russia. According to Kennedy, this agreement had the potential to end the ongoing conflict, and Biden’s actions thwarted a crucial opportunity for peace.

Initial discussions between Russia and Ukraine began in early March 2022 in Belarus but did not lead to significant progress. A second round of talks on March 29, 2022, in Istanbul saw Moscow receive written principles from Kyiv, including Ukraine’s pledge to remain neutral and avoid hosting foreign or nuclear weapons.

In a February interview, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed Russia’s willingness to engage in dialogue but stated that Russia would not initiate further talks following the breakdown of the Istanbul negotiations.

The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

