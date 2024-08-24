Menu
Kanye West & Bianca Censori Take the Kids on South Korean Adventure

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are blending family time with work, bringing Kanye’s kids along to South Korea for his “Vultures 2” listening event.

The couple, who landed in South Korea earlier today, looked relaxed—Kanye in a white hoodie and matching sweats, and Bianca in her signature skin-toned bodysuit.

With Kanye’s children—North, Chicago, and Psalm—joining them, Bianca appeared to be bonding well with the kids.

As Kanye led the way through the airport, North walked alongside Bianca, while Saint stayed between them. Meanwhile, little Chicago, just six years old, was comfortably carried by Bianca.

The family is in for a mix of work and play. After Kanye’s concert at Goyang Stadium with Ty Dolla $ign tonight, they’ll have some downtime to explore South Korea.

This marks Kanye’s first performance in Korea in nearly 15 years, following a successful “Vultures 2” listening event in Salt Lake City earlier this month.

Bianca has been integrating into family life with Kanye, having previously accompanied him and the kids to dinners and amusement parks.

However, this is their first significant vacation together as a family, signaling a big step in Kanye and Bianca’s relationship.

The Wests are set to make the most of their time in South Korea, blending work commitments with some family fun.

