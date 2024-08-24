Menu
I Will Do All Within My Powers To Equip, Arm Nigerian Military – Tinubu

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

President Tinubu Commits to Equipping Nigerian Military Amid National Defence College Graduation
President Bola Tinubu has pledged to leverage his constitutional powers to further equip and empower the Nigerian military. He made this commitment during the graduation ceremony of Course 32 at the National Defence College, Abuja, on Friday.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu acknowledged the critical role of strategic leadership in tackling Nigeria’s complex security and development challenges. He noted the ongoing need for infrastructure improvements at the National Defence College’s Piwoyi site, despite the significant progress made by his administration.

Tinubu emphasized his administration’s dedication to arming and equipping the military. He stated, “Under my watch, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have made remarkable sacrifices in protecting our territorial integrity and securing lives and property. I will continue to ensure that our military is well-resourced and fit for purpose.”

The President also expressed gratitude to the graduates for their contributions to research aimed at enhancing national security and development through the mining industry. He affirmed that their recommendations are being integrated into government strategies to create a “golden era” of substantial security assets and institutional reforms.

Praising the National Defence College’s approach to consolidating knowledge, Tinubu highlighted its role in finding sustainable solutions to national security challenges. He also outlined his administration’s achievements, including the implementation of a new national minimum wage, which benefits both civilian workers and military personnel.

Addressing ongoing issues, Tinubu committed to combating crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta, and enhancing oil and gas production to stabilize the economy. He also stressed the importance of creating a supportive environment for the mining sector and working with international partners to harness its potential for national security and development.

The President urged the Course 32 graduates to uphold excellence, courage, patriotism, and integrity in addressing Nigeria’s multifaceted challenges. Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu, Commandant of the National Defence College, highlighted that the 111 graduates are now equipped with strategic leadership skills to enhance Nigeria’s defense and security efforts. The graduates included participants from national agencies and international attendees from countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa, and Ghana.

The graduation ceremony was attended by key figures including Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy Wale Edun, Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and former Delta State Governor James Ibori.

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
