Subscribe
Heartland FC Coach Christian Obi Dies in Tragic Road Accident

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Heartland FC has announced the death of its coach, Christian Obi, who passed away on Friday, August 23, 2024, following a road accident en route to Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. Obi was traveling to participate in the TICO/SELECT Ifeanyi Ekwueme Preseason Tournament.

The statement from Heartland Media conveyed the heartbreaking news, saying, “With sadness in our heart and with total submission to the will of God, Heartland FC is announcing the death of Christian Power Obi.” The accident occurred shortly after the team left Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri at approximately 3:30 pm. One of the vehicles in their convoy collided with a carelessly parked truck while trying to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

The impact caused Coach Obi to lose consciousness, and he sustained a slight injury to his right leg. He, along with other injured players, was rushed to a nearby hospital in Okwelle, Onuimo LGA of Imo State. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, Coach Obi did not survive.

The club expressed its deep sorrow over Obi’s passing, emphasizing how much he meant to the Heartland FC family. His legacy includes leading the team to an unbeaten run in the Nigeria National League during the 2022-23 season, culminating in the NNL Super 8 victory in Asaba, Delta State.

Heartland FC has requested privacy for both the club and Obi’s family during this difficult time and will not be issuing further statements at present. Coach Obi’s remains have been taken to the morgue at the Federal University Teaching Hospital (FUTH) in Owerri, while the injured players are receiving further medical attention at the same hospital.

