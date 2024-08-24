Menu
Hailey and Justin Bieber Welcome Their First Child!

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Hailey and Justin Bieber are celebrating the arrival of their first child! Hailey gave birth to a baby boy, and the proud parents are overjoyed. They shared the happy news on Friday evening by posting a sweet picture of their newborn’s tiny foot. Justin captioned the photo, “WELCOME HOME.”

Introducing Jack Blues Bieber

The couple also revealed their son’s name: Jack Blues Bieber. While Justin is known for his pop hits, the unique name hints at a possible musical influence for their son’s future.

Details on the Birth

Though the exact date of Jack’s birth hasn’t been disclosed, it seems the new family has settled in at home. The birth announcement follows their pregnancy reveal in May, when Hailey showed off her baby bump during their vow renewal ceremony. At that time, the couple confirmed Hailey was about six months along.

Hailey’s Pregnancy Journey

Hailey later mentioned to W Magazine that her baby bump was small enough that she could have kept her pregnancy under wraps for most of the term, but she was glad to share the news with the public. She also opened up about the constant scrutiny surrounding her marriage to Justin, acknowledging that some people have been skeptical of their relationship from the start. Despite the speculation, Hailey affirmed that she and Justin are happier than ever.

The Bieber Love Story

Justin and Hailey’s love story has been a whirlwind. They got married in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018, shortly after their reconciliation and engagement. The following year, they celebrated their union with a star-studded wedding attended by family and friends.

Nearly six years later, the Biebers have expanded their family. Welcome to the world, Jack Blues Bieber!

