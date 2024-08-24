Food Security: FG distributes assorted fertilisers to FCT farmers

August 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government, through the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has inaugurated the distribution of 800 bags of fertiliser to farmers across the council’s 12 electoral wards.

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman of AMAC, who spoke during the unveiling ceremony at AMAC Town Hall in Apo Resettlement on Thursday, said the intervention was crucial in supporting local farmers and improving agricultural output.

Maikalangu expressed gratitude to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for approving the distribution of the bags of fertiliser which were donated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He assured that the fertilisers, comprising 600 bags of NPK and 200 bags of Urea, would be delivered directly to farmers and warned against diversion or sale of the commodities.

“This exercise is a commitment to encouraging food production and food security in AMAC.

“This intervention is aimed at boosting economic development in rural communities, where 95 per cent of the population is engaged in farming,” he said.

He added that the fertilisers were being distributed free of charge.

According to him, a committee, including security agencies, has been set up to monitor and ensure fair distribution to selected beneficiaries, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, women and youth groups and cooperative societies.

Maikalangu reaffirmed the council’s dedication to sustaining such agricultural support programmes which began in 2023 as part of efforts to encourage youth engagement in farming and combat idleness.

The chairman commended AMAC’s Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources for its role in making the distribution a reality, assuring that the council would continue to support local farmers in future initiatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution was done under the supervision of the AMAC chairman to ensure that real farmers benefited from the gesture. (NAN)