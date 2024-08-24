Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agriculture

Food Security: FG distributes assorted fertilisers to FCT farmers

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 24, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government, through the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has inaugurated the distribution of 800 bags of fertiliser to farmers across the council’s 12 electoral wards.

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman of AMAC, who spoke during the unveiling ceremony at AMAC Town Hall in Apo Resettlement on Thursday, said the intervention was crucial in supporting local farmers and improving agricultural output.

Maikalangu expressed gratitude to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for approving the distribution of the bags of fertiliser which were donated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He assured that the fertilisers, comprising 600 bags of NPK and 200 bags of Urea, would be delivered directly to farmers and warned against diversion or sale of the commodities.

“This exercise is a commitment to encouraging food production and food security in AMAC.

“This intervention is aimed at boosting economic development in rural communities, where 95 per cent of the population is engaged in farming,” he said.

He added that the fertilisers were being distributed free of charge.

According to him, a committee, including security agencies, has been set up to monitor and ensure fair distribution to selected beneficiaries, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, women and youth groups and cooperative societies.

Maikalangu reaffirmed the council’s dedication to sustaining such agricultural support programmes which began in 2023 as part of efforts to encourage youth engagement in farming and combat idleness.

The chairman commended AMAC’s Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources for its role in making the distribution a reality, assuring that the council would continue to support local farmers in future initiatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution was done under the supervision of the AMAC chairman to ensure that real farmers benefited from the gesture. (NAN)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Stakeholders say collaboration key to tackling global challenges
Next article
Hailey and Justin Bieber Welcome Their First Child!
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Pharmacy Council shuts down 400 Illegal drug stores in Cross River state

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN)...

NEMA distributes food items to Sokoto, Zamfara market fire victims

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)...

“Kennedy Accuses Biden, Boris Johnson of Sabotaging Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks”

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Robert Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate in the US...

Peseiro: Lookman More Technically Skilled Than Osimhen

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Former Super Eagles coach José Peseiro has rated Atalanta...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Pharmacy Council shuts down 400 Illegal drug stores in Cross River state

Health news 0
August 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN)...

NEMA distributes food items to Sokoto, Zamfara market fire victims

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)...

“Kennedy Accuses Biden, Boris Johnson of Sabotaging Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks”

Geopolitics 0
Robert Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate in the US...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Pharmacy Council shuts down 400 Illegal drug stores in Cross River...

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0