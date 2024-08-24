DJ Cuppy dedicates life to Christ, gets baptized (Photos)

Cuppy posted pictures from her recent water baptism at the Holy Trinity church in Brompton, UK, reflecting on her re-dedication.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In her caption, she wrote:

This summer, I made THE best decision of my life— to fully dedicate my life to God. Baptism isn’t just a ceremony; it’s a transformation. I am a new creation, reborn in His grace ?️✝️

The way to live us actually to die…

Ofcourse I am still DJ Cuppy, but now, every beat, every moment, has a deeper meaning. I see life in a new, brighter light. At 31, I finally understand what it really means to live a purpose driven life. Each day, I’m learning to live with intention, guided by something bigger than myself. Thank You, Father, for Your Salvation ?? #GodsVeryOwn