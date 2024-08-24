Dapo Abiodun Flags Off 70-Kilometer Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota-Lagos Expressway Reconstruction

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, officially commenced the reconstruction of the 70-kilometer Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota-Lagos Expressway on Friday, pledging to complete the project within 18 months. The flag-off ceremony took place in Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area, highlighting the road’s critical importance not only to Ogun State but also to Lagos State and the nation at large.

The road, first planned for reconstruction in 2019, had faced delays due to challenges in obtaining federal government approval. Governor Abiodun expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, for granting Ogun State the authority to proceed with the project.

“This road, originally awarded in 2003, has suffered from insufficient funding, leading to frequent interruptions in construction,” Governor Abiodun remarked. “Our people have endured hardships on this road for too long, but today marks a renewed hope.”

The governor emphasized the road’s significance as one of the busiest in Nigeria, second only to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The expressway serves as a major artery for industrial hubs, educational institutions, and densely populated communities, connecting Abeokuta to Lagos State and facilitating trade and economic activities across the region.

To expedite the project, five construction teams will work simultaneously on different sections of the road, covering approximately 15 kilometers each. The zones include Ota/Ifo, Papalanto, Ewekoro/Itori, Abeokuta, and a team dedicated to palliative works to ensure smooth traffic flow during construction.

Governor Abiodun highlighted that the project would create job opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers, boost security, and provide a more conducive environment for businesses along the corridor. He called on residents to support the project by cooperating with the contractors and urged the private sector to partner with the government in the state’s socio-economic development.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Lateef Yusuf, reiterated the state government’s commitment to completing the road, which spans four local government areas.

The project was praised by local leaders, including the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, and the Olu of Itori, Oba Abdulfatai Akanmo, who acknowledged the road’s long-standing poor condition and commended the current administration for taking action to address it.

The reconstruction of the Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota-Lagos Expressway is expected to enhance infrastructure in Ogun State, providing lasting benefits for residents and businesses alike.