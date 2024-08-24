‘Being Nigerian gets tougher by minutes’ – Comedian AY laments

AY and Phyna Lament Growing Challenges of Being Nigerian

Popular comedian Ayodeji Richard Makun, better known as AY, has expressed his frustration with the increasing challenges of living in Nigeria. AY shared his thoughts on his X handle on Thursday, saying, “Being a Nigerian just gets tougher and tougher by minutes.”

Similarly, reality TV star Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has voiced her concerns about the recent hike in fees for processing and acquiring Nigerian passports. She argued that the increase is unjustified, given that the Nigerian passport often lacks respect internationally.

Phyna wrote on her X handle, “Increasing the price of our passport that when you get to some countries sef because of the passport you go be like who sh*t for body….is what they are increasing… Omo this country don fall flat…. Nothing good seems to be coming out at all.”