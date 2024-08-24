20 Medical Students Rescued in Benue State Following Kidnapping

Security sources have confirmed the rescue of 20 medical students abducted in Benue State. The operation was led by the National Security Adviser’s office and involved collaboration from the police, DSS, and military, with support from the Benue State government.

Details of the rescue operation remain sparse, but the students have regained their freedom. The kidnapping, which occurred while the students were traveling from the northern part of Nigeria to Enugu State through Otukpo Local Government Area, was first reported last Friday, drawing widespread condemnation over the increasing frequency of kidnappings in the country.

The students were traveling in a convoy of two buses when they were ambushed by bandits on Thursday evening around 5:30 pm. The kidnappers had initially demanded a ₦50 million ransom from the victims’ families.

In response to the abduction, Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun ordered an immediate rescue operation. According to a statement from Force Public Relations Officer ACP Olumiyiwa Adejobi, the IGP described the kidnapping as “appalling, callous, and unacceptable.” He mobilized additional resources, including tactical units, helicopters, drones, and specialized vehicles, to support the Benue State Command in the rescue mission.

The IGP also called on the public to provide information that could aid in the investigation and rescue efforts. The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to combating crime and ensuring the safety of Nigerians, emphasizing its resolve to tackle the increasing menace of kidnapping.

The Benue State region has become notorious for kidnappings over the past six years, with routes such as the federal highway from Otukpo through Ugbokolo and other areas being particularly hazardous. Recent cases include the kidnapping of Benue State Polytechnic Ugbokolo’s management team and other victims, underscoring the ongoing security challenges in the area.