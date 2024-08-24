Menu
20 Abducted Medical Students Rescued in Benue State, Nigeria Police Confirm

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the successful rescue of 20 medical students and other abducted individuals in Benue State. A statement from Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, revealed that the hostages, held in the Ntunkon forest of Ado Local Government Area, were freed on Friday by the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) without any ransom being paid.

According to reports, the rescue operation involved three helicopters, resulting in the arrest of several suspects and the neutralization of others. The students and their accompanying doctors were kidnapped on Thursday, August 15, while traveling to a medical convention.

The official statement emphasized that no ransom was paid, despite unconfirmed reports suggesting otherwise. “They were actually rescued tactically and professionally,” the statement noted.

The abduction sparked outrage across Nigeria, with many citizens expressing concern over the increasing rate of kidnappings. Following the abduction, the captors demanded a ransom of ₦50 million.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, responded swiftly to the crisis by ordering the deployment of additional human and technical resources to ensure the victims’ rescue. This included tactical units, advanced helicopters, drones, and specialized vehicles.

The IGP condemned the kidnapping as “appalling, callous, and unacceptable” and reassured the public of the police force’s commitment to combat crime, particularly kidnapping. He also urged the public to provide any useful information that could aid ongoing investigations and rescue operations.

The Nigeria Police Force remains dedicated to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians, vowing to continue its efforts to maintain peace, stability, and the rule of law across the country.

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
