Withdraw invitation to NLC president – Reps member tells police

The member representing Ideato North South Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has urged the Nigerian Police Force to withdraw its invitation to the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero.

Ugochinyere, who is also the spokesperson of the opposition coalition lawmakers, stated that “it’s clear to everyone that the NLC President didn’t commit any terrorism or murder”.

He told the police to withdraw the invitation and avoid creating confusion for President Bola Tinubu, stressing that any move by the security operatives to detain Ajaero might lead to another nationwide protest.

He said, “Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC President didn’t commit any terrorism or murder challenge, drop it, so you don’t bring people back on the street and create confusion for the President. If you want to help President Tinubu go and chase out these bandits in the forest. Find out why crude oil is still being stolen.

“You don’t help the President by inviting the NLC President and accusing him of murder and treason. Stop it!!!!! The President needs help, there’s insecurity, that’s why there’s economic hardship, that’s why food products are high. That’s the real terror that you need to deal with, not Comrade Ajaero.

“I have to advise the Nigerian police, there’s no basis for this now, what Nigerians need now is more enhanced security, more involvement of security agencies in quelling security challenges across all parts of the country instead of inviting the President of Nigerian Labour Congress for a chat over his involvement in terrorism.

“These are old strategies that people can decode, from someone that has been through it, this same police force invited me multiple times and charged me multiple times. Based on my personal experience, I think this invitation should be withdrawn, the country is at a difficult moment now.

“I know Comrade Ajaero and I know he’s not involved in any terrorism. We are trying to find a way to maintain stability and navigate these economic challenges, the Nigerian police should Channel their energy on oil production, what the oil thieves are doing etc. they should focus on wiping out the bandits and criminal elements. I’m urging the Inspector General of Police, don’t let your era be known with what you used to have, don’t get involved in that. The biggest thing I know you can do for the President that I know you love is to find a way to energize the police force to go after all these criminal elements in different parts of the country.”