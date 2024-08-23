Wike Declares Abuja’s ‘Park n Pay’ Scheme Illegal, Citing Massive Fund Diversion

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, has declared the ‘Park n Pay’ scheme in Abuja illegal, following revelations that the program was siphoning government funds.

Wike, in a media briefing, criticized the revenue-sharing arrangement that gave private consultants 80% of the earnings, leaving only 20% for the FCT administration.

He pledged immediate action to dismantle the scheme, which had been operating under the guise of legality but was diverting significant public funds to private hands.