North West

Wike Declares Abuja’s ‘Park n Pay’ Scheme Illegal, Citing Massive Fund Diversion

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, has declared the ‘Park n Pay’ scheme in Abuja illegal, following revelations that the program was siphoning government funds.

Wike, in a media briefing, criticized the revenue-sharing arrangement that gave private consultants 80% of the earnings, leaving only 20% for the FCT administration.

He pledged immediate action to dismantle the scheme, which had been operating under the guise of legality but was diverting significant public funds to private hands.

Naira-Denominated Crude Sales Could Slash Nigeria’s FX Earnings, Threatening $20 Billion in Oil Revenues, Warns IPPG
‘I don’t run from fight’ – Wike responds to PDP exit rumours
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

