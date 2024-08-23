Tuareg Rebels Hold Wagner Mercenaries Captive, Await Direct Contact from Moscow

DAKAR, Aug 23 (Reuters) – Tuareg rebels in northern Mali have reported no direct communication from Moscow regarding the Russian Wagner Group mercenaries they captured last month in a battle near the Algerian border. The prisoners, held by the rebel coalition known as the Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security, and Development (CSP), are reportedly being treated well, and the rebels remain open to negotiations.

According to Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, a CSP spokesperson, while the rebels are willing to entertain discussions, no official negotiations have taken place yet. “As a matter of principle, we’re open to listening to all initiatives and proposals, but so far, there’s been no negotiation,” Ramadane told Reuters.

The Tuareg rebels claimed to have killed at least 84 Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers in clashes near the town of Tinzaouaten, capturing seven prisoners. Ramadane mentioned that third parties, including NGOs and private individuals, have reached out about the Wagner captives, but none of these efforts represented the Russian government directly.

The Russian foreign ministry and its embassy in Mali did not respond to requests for comments on the captured mercenaries. Following Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death last year, the Kremlin has integrated Wagner and other mercenary groups into the Africa Corps. Neither the Malian army nor Wagner has publicly disclosed the number of troops lost during the clashes, although Wagner admitted to suffering significant casualties in a rare statement on July 29.

The conflict in Mali dates back to 2012 when Tuareg separatists launched an insurgency seeking an independent homeland, Azawad. Their fight has since become intertwined with an Islamist rebellion linked to al Qaeda. The Malian military, which took power after coups in 2020 and 2021, expelled French and U.N. forces and brought in Russian mercenaries from Wagner to combat Islamist insurgents.

In related developments, Russia’s foreign ministry is currently negotiating the release of two Russian geologists kidnapped by an al Qaeda affiliate in Niger. Like Mali, Niger’s junta has expelled Western forces and fostered closer ties with Russia since coming to power last year.