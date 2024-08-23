Tinubu Swears In Kekere-Ekun As Acting CJN

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun Sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria Amid Calls for Senate Confirmation

President Bola Tinubu has officially sworn in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, pending Senate approval. The swearing-in ceremony took place this morning at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, following President Tinubu’s early return from a brief work trip to France.

Justice Kekere-Ekun’s appointment comes after the retirement of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who stepped down on Thursday upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70. Tinubu commended Ariwoola for his significant contributions to the Nigerian judiciary during his tenure, highlighting his efforts in enriching the country’s legal landscape.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had recommended Justice Kekere-Ekun as the successor to Justice Ariwoola during its recent meeting, marking her as the most senior Justice on the Supreme Court bench. Kekere-Ekun, one of Nigeria’s top female jurists, brings extensive experience to her new role, having previously served on the Court of Appeal and as a Justice of the Supreme Court since 2013.

As the legal community and public await Senate confirmation of her appointment, Justice Kekere-Ekun’s leadership will play a critical role in shaping the judiciary’s direction at a time when calls for judicial reforms and transparency in Nigeria’s legal system are growing louder.