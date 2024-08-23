Menu
Tinubu Swears In Kekere-Ekun As Acting CJN

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun Sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria Amid Calls for Senate Confirmation

President Bola Tinubu has officially sworn in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, pending Senate approval. The swearing-in ceremony took place this morning at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, following President Tinubu’s early return from a brief work trip to France.

Justice Kekere-Ekun’s appointment comes after the retirement of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who stepped down on Thursday upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70. Tinubu commended Ariwoola for his significant contributions to the Nigerian judiciary during his tenure, highlighting his efforts in enriching the country’s legal landscape.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had recommended Justice Kekere-Ekun as the successor to Justice Ariwoola during its recent meeting, marking her as the most senior Justice on the Supreme Court bench. Kekere-Ekun, one of Nigeria’s top female jurists, brings extensive experience to her new role, having previously served on the Court of Appeal and as a Justice of the Supreme Court since 2013.

As the legal community and public await Senate confirmation of her appointment, Justice Kekere-Ekun’s leadership will play a critical role in shaping the judiciary’s direction at a time when calls for judicial reforms and transparency in Nigeria’s legal system are growing louder.

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

