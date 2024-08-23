The Purchase of New Presidential Jet in Order – Kenechukwu Aguolu

The Federal Government has unveiled the new Presidential Jet -Airbus A330 which it acquired against widespread criticism Many Nigerians had argued that the acquisition would be insensitive given the country’s economic challenges; hence suggested that existing aircraft should be overhauled while others maintained that the purchase was a necessity rather than a luxury. The Government as an act of being transparent and accountable should make public the cost of the Jet.

The current presidential fleet consists of old aircraft that have become unreliable and consume high maintenance costs. The President was forced to use chartered flights to Saudi Arabia and from South Africa; the Vice President also had to cancel an official visit to the United States due to faulty presidential aircraft.

It is more cost-effective, safer, and convenient to have a functional presidential fleet than frequently chartering flights. New planes consume less fuel, require less maintenance, and are more reliable than older ones.

The President and the Vice President require a functional and reliable presidential fleet to perform their duties optimally. They are often required to travel to attend summits, and meetings, engage in foreign missions, respond to emergencies, etc.

Lest we forget, Presidential Jets are also a symbol of National Pride and the Status of Office. Also recently a good number of high-profile persons including the former President of Iran have died in air mishaps; a call for more caution. New planes have better visibility, navigation systems and are more resilient.

It is important to note that three aging presidential aircraft were put up for sale in June 2024 and that the Presidential Jet is an asset, not an expense which is expected to be used beyond this administration.

It is an investment that will facilitate effective governance. While wastage in governance should be minimized, cost containment should not be over-emphasized.

A leader can save a lot of money during his tenure whilst leaving important things undone; sometimes as a result of lack of initiative.

More important is tackling corruption and ensuring that government expenditures pass the cost-benefit assessment before they are incurred.

The outcry over the purchase of the President Jet is understandable considering the current economic hardship in the country, the government should therefore sensitize people on the benefits of the purchase and reassure people that it is working on improving their welfare.

The government should also fast-track the implementation of policies that will reduce economic hardship in the country. The cost of the new Presidential Jet should be made public.

Kenechukwu Aguolu FCA,CBAP,PMP

kenerek1@gmail.com