The Impact of AI on The Future of Education – Sonny Iroche

The advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies has revolutionized the way education is delivered to students. With AI tools being utilized for solving complex mathematical problems, facilitating scientific research, and even assisting in writing essays and research papers, it is evident that the educational landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. In light of these developments, it is imperative to review the current educational standards to align with the capabilities that AI tools have introduced. It is now imperative to delve into the necessity of defining , whether the use of AI is plagiarism, or not, revising curricula, and ensuring holistic child and brain development to meet the challenges posed by the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The question of if the use of AI in class work is plagiarism has posed serious problems for the academic community across the globe. At the moment, depending on the institution, the use of AI for class work is treated on an institutional basis. Some Universities outrightly disapprove the use and classify it as unethical academic practice, while others, insist that students should indicate where technology assistance was sought in their academic work. There is no doubt that the emergence of ChatGPT in November 2022 and other Chatbot that followed thereafter are redefining academic ethics.

AI technologies have introduced various tools that are enhancing the educational experience for students. However, with these advancements, there is a need to reassess the educational landscape to ensure that higher standards are maintained, and the importance of guiding against plagiarism, reviewing curricula, and prioritizing child and brain development to meet the demands of the technological disruption in the evolving world of AI

The maintenance of good academic practices cannot be compromised. However, redefining plagiarism, within the framework of the use of AI is a crucial aspect of adapting to the changes brought about by AI technologies in education, which have to align with responsible and ethical use of AI tools, capable of generating content and providing solutions to complex problems, the lines between original work and AI-generated content can blur. Educators must redefine plagiarism to encompass disclosure of the use of AI tools and establish guidelines for ethical academic practices. By setting clear boundaries and expectations, students can leverage AI tools effectively without compromising academic integrity.

The review of curricula is another essential step in aligning education with the advancements in AI technologies. Curricula must be updated to integrate AI tools and technologies, ensuring that students are equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital age. By incorporating AI education into the curriculum, students can develop a deeper understanding of AI concepts and their applications in various fields. This proactive approach will prepare students to navigate the complexities of the 4th Industrial Revolution and contribute meaningfully to society.

Ensuring holistic child and brain development is paramount in the face of evolving AI technologies. While AI tools offer significant benefits in enhancing learning experiences, they should not replace essential aspects of education that foster creativity, critical thinking, and social skills. Educators must strike a balance between utilizing AI tools and providing opportunities for hands-on learning, collaboration, and experiential learning. By nurturing holistic child development, students can cultivate essential skills that are not easily replaceable by AI technologies, such as emotional intelligence and adaptability.

The integration of AI technologies in education presents a transformative opportunity to enhance learning outcomes, emphasize STEM courses and prepare students for the challenges of the nascent technology. To leverage the full potential of AI tools, educators must redefine plagiarism, review curricula, and prioritize holistic child and brain development. By embracing these changes and adapting to the evolving educational landscape, we can ensure that students are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Nigeria and the African Union have no choice but to take proactive steps, in joining the AI revolution, which might be getting rather late, considering that the global north, led by the United States, China, EU, UK, India, Canada and the State of Israel are already in the throes of AI superpower supremacy.