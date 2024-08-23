Supreme Court Upholds Uzodimma’s Re-Election as Imo State Governor

The Supreme Court has upheld the re-election of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

This decision came after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the November 11, 2023, governorship election in Imo State, where he secured 540,308 votes.

His closest rivals, Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Athan Achonu of the Labour Party (LP), garnered 71,503 and 64,081 votes, respectively.

Challenging the election results, both the LP and PDP candidates alleged irregularities and took their grievances to the Imo State Election Petitions Tribunal, which ruled in Uzodimma’s favor.

Following an unsuccessful appeal in the appellate court, they petitioned the Supreme Court. However, the apex court dismissed their appeals, citing a lack of merit and failure to substantiate claims of over-voting and other electoral malpractices.

In the unanimous decision, led by Justice Mohammed Baba Idris, the Supreme Court reaffirmed Uzodimma’s victory, aligning with the earlier judgments of both the Court of Appeal and the Imo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.