Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Singer Omah Lay accuses colleague of album idea theft

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Omah Lay has revealed that a fellow artist allegedly hijacked the concept for his upcoming album after he shared it in hopes of collaboration.

Unfortunately, the colleague went ahead and released an album based on Omah Lay’s idea, forcing him to re-record his own album.

Omah Lay opened up about this experience on the Zach Sang Show, shedding light on the frustrating incident that disrupted his creative plans.

The Soso crooner said:

“My song ‘Holy Ghost’ is a new sound. I was going to make the whole album with the new sound but along the line, I changed my mind.”

“I shared an idea with a certain artist and the artist went ahead and put out an album with my idea and I had to re-record my album.

“He came to me and I accepted for us to collaborate. Of course, it’s an artist that I love. And I told him where I’m headed with the sound. Five months later, he put out an album with exactly all the same sound that I shared with him.

“I had to go back and remake my album which is actually going to be the greatest album of all time in Afrobeats history.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
President Tinubu Returns from France
Next article
FG raises alarm over rising level of River Niger
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Swears In Kekere-Ekun As Acting CJN

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun Sworn in as Acting Chief Justice...

Nigerians Question Judiciary’s Relevanc as Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Govs

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Supreme Court has upheld the elections of Imo...

Supreme Court Upholds Uzodimma’s Re-Election as Imo State Governor

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
The Supreme Court has upheld the re-election of Imo...

New Presidential Jet: Tinubu, National Assembly Don’t Have the Interest of Nigerians at Heart — Ezekwesili

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Oby Ezekwesili Condemns New Presidential Jet Purchase Amidst Nigeria’s...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Swears In Kekere-Ekun As Acting CJN

Election Views 0
Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun Sworn in as Acting Chief Justice...

Nigerians Question Judiciary’s Relevanc as Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Govs

Political parties 0
The Supreme Court has upheld the elections of Imo...

Supreme Court Upholds Uzodimma’s Re-Election as Imo State Governor

South East 0
The Supreme Court has upheld the re-election of Imo...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tinubu Swears In Kekere-Ekun As Acting CJN

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news - 0