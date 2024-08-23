Singer Omah Lay accuses colleague of album idea theft

August 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Omah Lay has revealed that a fellow artist allegedly hijacked the concept for his upcoming album after he shared it in hopes of collaboration.

Unfortunately, the colleague went ahead and released an album based on Omah Lay’s idea, forcing him to re-record his own album.

Omah Lay opened up about this experience on the Zach Sang Show, shedding light on the frustrating incident that disrupted his creative plans.

The Soso crooner said:

“My song ‘Holy Ghost’ is a new sound. I was going to make the whole album with the new sound but along the line, I changed my mind.”

“I shared an idea with a certain artist and the artist went ahead and put out an album with my idea and I had to re-record my album.

“He came to me and I accepted for us to collaborate. Of course, it’s an artist that I love. And I told him where I’m headed with the sound. Five months later, he put out an album with exactly all the same sound that I shared with him.

“I had to go back and remake my album which is actually going to be the greatest album of all time in Afrobeats history.” (www.naija247news.com).