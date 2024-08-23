Several persons Injured as fully Loaded BRT Bus tumbles In Lagos

August 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than 10 persons have been left injured after a fully loaded high-capacity bus (BRT) overturned on its side within the dedicated Bus Rapid Transit lane along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway near Iyana-Ipaja today August 23.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority disclosed this on X, noting that it occurred around 7.45 am. LASTMA is the agency charged with managing traffic in Lagos State and enforcing its Traffic laws.

“A fully loaded high-capacity bus fell on its side inside the dedicated lane (BRT lane) with a record of 10 casualties (Victims), which they were taken care of.”

Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance and transport the victims to nearby healthcare facilities. The cause of the accident is yet unknown.(www.naija247news.com).