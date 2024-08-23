Menu
President Tinubu Returns from France

By: David Okafor

Date:

Set to Swear in New Chief Justice of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja following a brief work visit to France. He arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport early Friday morning, having departed for France on Monday.

President Tinubu is set to preside over the swearing-in of Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria later this morning at the Council Chambers of the State House. Justice Kekere-Ekun takes over from Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who retired on Thursday upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

