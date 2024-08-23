President Tinubu Returns from France

, Set to Swear in New Chief Justice of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja following a brief work visit to France. He arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport early Friday morning, having departed for France on Monday.

President Tinubu is set to preside over the swearing-in of Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria later this morning at the Council Chambers of the State House. Justice Kekere-Ekun takes over from Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who retired on Thursday upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.