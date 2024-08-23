Over 2,100 Protesters Arrested During #Endbadgovernance Action, Falana Demands Justice

No fewer than 2,111 protesters were arrested during the 10-day #Endbadgovernance protests held across Nigeria from August 1st to 10th. Out of these, 1,403 have been quietly arraigned in various courts, but many remain in prison custody due to the lack of legal representation, despite the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) pledging to defend them.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Human rights activist Femi Falana, SAN, and Chair of the Alliance on Surviving Covid-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), revealed these developments in a strongly worded statement, issuing an ultimatum for the government to formally charge the detainees.

Falana also highlighted the arrest of seven Polish students in Kano, accused of espionage for photographing the protests, warning this could be an attempt to portray the demonstrations as foreign-instigated.

In his statement, titled “HALT THE CLAMPDOWN ON PROTESTERS,” Falana demanded that all suspects be given adequate notice of their court appearances to secure legal defense. He criticized the discriminatory treatment of these protesters compared to politically exposed persons, who are often granted lenient bail conditions.

Falana provided a detailed breakdown of the arrests across various states, with Kano leading with 873 arrests, followed by Jigawa with 403, and Katsina with 120.

He condemned the authorities for denying the suspects legal representation, arguing it violates their constitutional right to a fair hearing. He also pointed out the irony of charging protesters for displaying the Russian flag while flags of other nations are commonly displayed across Nigeria.