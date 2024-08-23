Nigeria’s Hunt for a New Super Eagles Coach Nears Conclusion Amidst Complications

The search for a new head coach for Nigeria’s Super Eagles is nearing its final stages, but challenges remain as only two candidates are left in the race. The Super Eagles have been without a coach since Finidi George stepped down just two matches into his two-year contract signed in May. George, who was part of Nigeria’s victorious 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad, had initially taken the role on an interim basis for the March international window. His short tenure saw only one win in four matches, with a 2-1 loss to Benin pushing Nigeria to second from bottom in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Final Two Contenders: Janne Andersson and Herve Renard

The shortlist to replace George now features two prominent names: Swede Janne Andersson and Frenchman Herve Renard. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) must make a swift decision as the qualifiers for the 2025 Afcon begin on September 7.

Janne Andersson: The Realistic Choice?

Andersson is seen as a practical option for Nigeria, given his profile and affordability. The 61-year-old, who ended his seven-year stint as Sweden’s head coach last year, led the team to the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the last 16 of the 2020 European Championship. However, his later years saw Sweden fail to qualify for both the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024, leading to his resignation in November. Andersson, whose experience is limited to Sweden’s national level, is excited about managing in Africa despite concerns about his lack of international exposure. His reputation for professionalism, including his decision to recall Zlatan Ibrahimovic despite past criticism, has impressed the NFF.

A key hurdle for Andersson’s appointment is his availability; he can only start from mid-September due to personal reasons. This means Nigeria will have played Benin and Rwanda in their Afcon qualifiers by then. A possible solution might involve his assistant, Peter Wettergren, working alongside a local interim coach, likely NFF technical director Augustine Eguavoen, for those early fixtures.

Herve Renard: The Expensive Option

Renard, known for his impressive track record in African football, is the only coach to have won the Afcon with two different nations. He also led Morocco and Saudi Arabia to notable performances in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, including Saudi Arabia’s famous win over eventual champions Argentina. His latest role involved coaching France’s women’s team to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the Olympics.

Despite his achievements, Renard’s financial demands are high. Reports suggest Egypt is willing to offer him $2 million annually, a figure challenging for Nigeria to match. An NFF official has labeled his demands as “practically outrageous,” even though Nigeria is prepared to offer the largest contract in its history. Despite the financial constraints, many consider Renard the favored candidate due to his extensive experience and success in African football. He is also keen on managing one of the​⬤