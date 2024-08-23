Menu
Political parties

Nigerians Question Judiciary’s Relevanc as Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Govs

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The Supreme Court has upheld the elections of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri, and Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo, sparking renewed debate over the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral and judicial systems. Despite allegations of election rigging and widespread calls for reforms, the apex court dismissed appeals challenging the legitimacy of the November 11, 2023, governorship elections.

In Imo State, Uzodimma’s victory, declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with 540,308 votes, was challenged by his opponents from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP). However, the Supreme Court found no merit in the appeals, citing a lack of evidence for claims of over-voting and malpractices.

Similar judicial dismissals occurred in Kogi and Bayelsa States. Kogi’s Governor Usman Ododo, declared winner with 446,237 votes, faced legal challenges from Social Democratic Party candidate Murtala Ajaka, which were also dismissed. In Bayelsa, Governor Duoye Diri’s re-election was upheld despite a challenge from APC’s Timipre Sylva.

These rulings have intensified public outcry over the perceived weakening of Nigeria’s judiciary and underscored calls for an independent INEC chairmanship to safeguard the integrity of future elections. Critics argue that the judiciary’s inability to address electoral grievances effectively highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of the electoral system to restore public confidence and ensure true democratic governance.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

