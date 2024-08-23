Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agriculture

Nigeria seeks CPOPC’s support to boost oil palm production

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Palm oil stakeholders in Nigeria have solicited the technical support of Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries(CPOPC) to boost palm oil production and improve livelihood of smallholder farmers across the country.

Amb. Alphonsus Inyang, National President of National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), made the call at the Town Hall meeting of the association, stakeholders in Nigeria’s oil palm industry and CPOPC on Friday in Abuja.

Inyang called for the council’s support in the area of technological transfer, capacity building and provision of hybrid inputs to enhance production capacity of smallholder farmers being the highest producers of oil palm in the country.

He appealed for the formation of global alliance; a congregation of smallholder farmers that would enable them to have a unified voice globally towards policy makers and implementers on issues affecting them.

“The alliance is purposely to share knowledge; information that bothers on the challenges they face in the industry’s growth and aspiration for prosperity.

“The convergence is geared towards good lives and enhance livelihood of households and communities at large.

“We want CPOPC to act as a convergence or as an enabler to make this happen globally; this is one of the things we want you to midwife so that it can help us to move forward.’’

The president said that Nigeria becoming an observer to the council would be paramount to the association and the country in general.

Inyang specifically said training and knowledge transfer had been the major aspiration to increase yield.

Inyang added that Nigeria membership of CPOPC could exposed the country to technologies that would to improve its position in Oil Expansion Ratio (OER) in palm oil and palm kernel.

He said CPOPC’s support would assist the country in fighting poverty, increase lives and livelihood, improvement of health and economic prosperity of rural communities using oil palm.

“Membership of CPOPC will help to increase the position we are currently in terms of increase per hectare, OER for palm oil and palm kernel so that we can increase the living income that goes to our smallholder farmers,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Rizal Lukman, Secretary General, CPOPC, said the council was on tour in Nigeria to seek its collaboration as a member of CPOPC.

Lukman said their visit from Malaysia and Indonesia was purposely to bring back the glory of Nigeria as the origin and number one palm oil producing nation through self-sufficiency and food security to African continent.

According to him, given the importance of palm oil to Malaysia and Indonesia, Nigeria can also make palm oil its backbone as applicable in our countries.

He said the product became the backbone of their countries by increasing yield and sustainability.

On his part, Datuk Wahab, CPOPC Deputy Secretary General, said the council’s objective was to unify all the oil producing countries as one strong voice in addressing a lot of challenges faced by the industry.

He identified some of the challenges as negative perception, climate change, deforestation created by the European so if our voice is one we are stronger

National Patron of NPPAN, Yakubu Dogara, expressed his renewed commitment to ensuring the achievement of all associated value chain of oil palm.

Dogara, a former Speaker of House of Representatives, was represented by former member of the lower chamber, Abubakar Ahmad.

Yakubu assured that he would intensify efforts in ensuring that Nigeria became a member of CPOPC.

“I thank you for visiting us not to collect money but rather to teach us how to fish; your coming is a catalyst to see if we are in the right steps and in the right direction,” he said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NELFUND Acknowledges Receipt of ₦50bn from EFCC
Next article
Mohbad: Court orders substituted service on Naira Marley and Sam Larry; recalls late singer’s wife to the witness box
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Swears In Kekere-Ekun As Acting CJN

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun Sworn in as Acting Chief Justice...

Nigerians Question Judiciary’s Relevanc as Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Govs

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Supreme Court has upheld the elections of Imo...

Supreme Court Upholds Uzodimma’s Re-Election as Imo State Governor

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
The Supreme Court has upheld the re-election of Imo...

New Presidential Jet: Tinubu, National Assembly Don’t Have the Interest of Nigerians at Heart — Ezekwesili

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Oby Ezekwesili Condemns New Presidential Jet Purchase Amidst Nigeria’s...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Swears In Kekere-Ekun As Acting CJN

Election Views 0
Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun Sworn in as Acting Chief Justice...

Nigerians Question Judiciary’s Relevanc as Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Govs

Political parties 0
The Supreme Court has upheld the elections of Imo...

Supreme Court Upholds Uzodimma’s Re-Election as Imo State Governor

South East 0
The Supreme Court has upheld the re-election of Imo...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tinubu Swears In Kekere-Ekun As Acting CJN

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news - 0