New Presidential Jet: Tinubu, National Assembly Don’t Have the Interest of Nigerians at Heart — Ezekwesili

Oby Ezekwesili Condemns New Presidential Jet Purchase Amidst Nigeria’s Economic Crisis

Former Minister of Solid Minerals, Oby Ezekwesili, criticized the recent purchase of a new presidential jet amidst Nigeria’s ongoing food scarcity and economic hardships.

The presidency had confirmed acquiring an Airbus A330 to replace an aging Boeing B737-700.

President Bola Tinubu used the new aircraft on his trip to France, despite its recent seizure by a Chinese firm, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co., which released it temporarily for the journey.

During an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Ezekwesili accused President Tinubu, his administration, and the national assembly of prioritizing their interests over the well-being of Nigerians. She argued that in the face of widespread poverty and hunger, acquiring a new aircraft shows disregard for the struggles of ordinary citizens. Ezekwesili labeled the political class as “bandits” against the people, highlighting what she sees as misplaced priorities, including the construction of a N20 billion house for the vice-president and the purchase of luxury vehicles for national assembly members.

She emphasized her moral authority to critique the government, citing her record of integrity during her time as a minister, and expressed frustration over the worsening economic situation since Tinubu took office in May 2023.

Ezekwesili also questioned the credibility of the 2023 presidential elections, suggesting that they did not reflect the democratic standards expected in Nigeria.