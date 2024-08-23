New minimum wage: List of governors who want to N70,000 to civil servants

“President Tinubu Increases National Minimum Wage to N70,000: Reactions from State Governors”

On July 29, 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed a new national minimum wage of N70,000 into law, up from the previous N30,000. This decision follows extensive negotiations involving the Tripartite Committee, which includes representatives from Organised Labour, the private sector, and the federal government, who could not reach a consensus.

The new minimum wage aims to address the escalating cost of living and improve the welfare of Nigerian civil servants. However, state governors have had varied reactions regarding its implementation.

Here are some governors who have confirmed their readiness to implement the new N70,000 minimum wage:

1. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos State): Lagos State has been paying above the minimum wage even before its official approval. Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated his commitment on May 1, 2024, with confirmation from Commissioner Gbenga Omotoso on August 10, 2024.

2. Ademola Adeleke (Osun State): Governor Adeleke has pledged to comply with the new wage law. Osun State Commissioner for Information Kolapo Alimi affirmed this commitment on July 19, 2024.

3. Godwin Obaseki (Edo State): Edo State began paying the N70,000 minimum wage before the law was signed. Governor Obaseki had already implemented the new rate.

4. Hyacinth Alia (Benue State): Governor Alia confirmed on July 19, 2024, that Benue State is ready to adopt the new minimum wage and has taken steps to ensure proper payment.

5. Babagana Zulum (Borno State): Governor Zulum has expressed commitment to the new wage. This was reported by Borno State’s Nigeria Labour Congress chairman, Inuwa Yusuf, on July 21, 2024.

6. Seyi Makinde (Oyo State): Governor Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary Sulaimon Olanrewaju stated on July 29, 2024, that the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage would be feasible for Oyo State.

7. Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa State): Governor Sule indicated readiness to implement the new wage. His Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba, confirmed this on August 6, 2024.

8. Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo State): Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed willingness to implement the new minimum wage in a statement from the Ondo State Head of Service on August 6, 2024.

9. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa State): Governor Fintiri announced on August 19, 2024, that the N70,000 minimum wage has been approved for civil servants, reaffirming his commitment to workers’ welfare.

While some governors are prepared to implement the new wage, others have voiced concerns about their financial ability to do so.