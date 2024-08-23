Menu
News Analysis

Naira-Denominated Crude Sales Could Slash Nigeria’s FX Earnings, Threatening $20 Billion in Oil Revenues, Warns IPPG

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

IPPG Warns Crude Sales in Naira Could Deepen Nigeria’s Currency Volatility and FX Crisis

The Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) has raised alarms over the federal government’s plan to sell Nigeria-denominated crude oil in naira, warning that it could exacerbate currency volatility and reduce foreign exchange (FX) receipts.

In a statement on Monday, Abdulrazak Isa, IPPG Chairman, expressed concerns in a letter to Gbenga Komolafe, CEO of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). Isa argued that selling crude in naira, set to begin on October 1, would contradict existing laws and negatively impact government revenue streams, such as petroleum profit tax (PPT) and company income tax (CIT), which are currently denominated in US dollars.

Isa emphasized that such a move could strain the Nigerian economy, disrupt fiscal regimes, and hinder efforts to stabilize the naira. He also highlighted potential legal and financial inconsistencies, warning that the directive could lead to economic damage and self-sabotage.

Moreover, Isa noted that this policy could undermine Nigeria’s oil production targets, potentially reducing crude output from the current 1.3 million barrels per day to below the government’s projected 2-2.5 million barrels per day. He cautioned that it could also strain relationships with international traders who finance a significant portion of upstream activities, further exacerbating the country’s FX shortages and liquidity crises.

OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news

