My ex-wife is trying to increase my child’s monthly support to $40k – American actor, Tyrese Gibson cries out.

August 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tyrese Gibson said that following his emotional interview on The Breakfast Club, his ex-wife Samantha Lee responded to it by requesting an increase to the monthly child support payments she receives.

During the interview, he spoke about the toll his divorce from Samantha took on him.

In a recent stream on Instagram Live, the actor and musician said that he’s had a lot of people reach out to him after the interview, but the mother of his daughter has yet to take “accountability” for the “trauma” she caused.

He added that Samantha is now asking for $40K per month on child support.

He claimed she originally asked for $20k, but after seeing his latest movies and shows’ success, she increased the amount.

“I just got another letter from her lawyers, requesting that I send over all of my tax returns and all of my bank statements because she’s trying to get $20,000,” he said. “I think they’re trying to take it up to, like, $40,000. They’ve been looking at all of my movies and all of the concerts I’ve been doing, and they’re over there like blood-sucking lawyers rubbing their hands. And Samantha’s doing the same thing, rubbing her hands. They going, ‘For the last year and a half, he looks like he’s been doing really well.'”

He said that his ex-wife, who divorced him four years ago, makes close to $150,000 a year from social media. But her attorney claimed they only got $5,000 for representing her for the last four years because they’re “banking on a pot of gold” from him because of his celebrity status.

“I’m out here stressed the fuck out,” he continued. “She divorced me and they’re rubbing their hands over there hoping I do more concerts, shows, movies… They’re trying to get to the bottom of what actual money is in my bank account so they can put it in their law firm’s pockets. This is a dirty fucking game out here, ain’t it? Welp, y’all keep waiting.”

He also accused the judge in his divorce case of making “illegal” judgments, hence why he’s appealing the outcome of the divorce.(www.naija247news.com).