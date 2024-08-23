Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

My ex-wife is trying to increase my child’s monthly support to $40k – American actor, Tyrese Gibson cries out.

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tyrese Gibson said that following his emotional interview on The Breakfast Club, his ex-wife Samantha Lee responded to it by requesting an increase to the monthly child support payments she receives.

During the interview, he spoke about the toll his divorce from Samantha took on him.

In a recent stream on Instagram Live, the actor and musician said that he’s had a lot of people reach out to him after the interview, but the mother of his daughter has yet to take “accountability” for the “trauma” she caused.

He added that Samantha is now asking for $40K per month on child support.

He claimed she originally asked for $20k, but after seeing his latest movies and shows’ success, she increased the amount.

“I just got another letter from her lawyers, requesting that I send over all of my tax returns and all of my bank statements because she’s trying to get $20,000,” he said. “I think they’re trying to take it up to, like, $40,000. They’ve been looking at all of my movies and all of the concerts I’ve been doing, and they’re over there like blood-sucking lawyers rubbing their hands. And Samantha’s doing the same thing, rubbing her hands. They going, ‘For the last year and a half, he looks like he’s been doing really well.'”

He said that his ex-wife, who divorced him four years ago, makes close to $150,000 a year from social media. But her attorney claimed they only got $5,000 for representing her for the last four years because they’re “banking on a pot of gold” from him because of his celebrity status.

“I’m out here stressed the fuck out,” he continued. “She divorced me and they’re rubbing their hands over there hoping I do more concerts, shows, movies… They’re trying to get to the bottom of what actual money is in my bank account so they can put it in their law firm’s pockets. This is a dirty fucking game out here, ain’t it? Welp, y’all keep waiting.”

He also accused the judge in his divorce case of making “illegal” judgments, hence why he’s appealing the outcome of the divorce.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Mohbad: Court orders substituted service on Naira Marley and Sam Larry; recalls late singer’s wife to the witness box
Next article
What I Discovered About Nigerian Women and Public Discourse
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Swears In Kekere-Ekun As Acting CJN

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun Sworn in as Acting Chief Justice...

Nigerians Question Judiciary’s Relevanc as Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Govs

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Supreme Court has upheld the elections of Imo...

Supreme Court Upholds Uzodimma’s Re-Election as Imo State Governor

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
The Supreme Court has upheld the re-election of Imo...

New Presidential Jet: Tinubu, National Assembly Don’t Have the Interest of Nigerians at Heart — Ezekwesili

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Oby Ezekwesili Condemns New Presidential Jet Purchase Amidst Nigeria’s...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Swears In Kekere-Ekun As Acting CJN

Election Views 0
Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun Sworn in as Acting Chief Justice...

Nigerians Question Judiciary’s Relevanc as Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Govs

Political parties 0
The Supreme Court has upheld the elections of Imo...

Supreme Court Upholds Uzodimma’s Re-Election as Imo State Governor

South East 0
The Supreme Court has upheld the re-election of Imo...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tinubu Swears In Kekere-Ekun As Acting CJN

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news - 0