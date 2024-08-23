Mpox: What Nigerians need to Know About Mpox and Affected States

Abia State in southeastern Nigeria has recorded a confirmed case of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox. According to the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, the state has identified 13 suspected cases: one has tested positive, nine have tested negative, and three remain uncertified. No deaths have been reported so far. The confirmed case is in Isialangwa, and the state government has set up centres, including one at Abia State University Teaching Hospital, with plans to establish more.

Recent data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) shows a total of 39 confirmed mpox cases across 33 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja. Bayelsa State leads with 16 cases, followed by Cross River with 5, Ogun with 4, Lagos with 4, Ondo with 3, and Ebonyi with 3 cases.

Overview of Mpox

Mpox is a rare viral zoonotic disease, meaning it originates in animals and can be transmitted to humans. It is endemic to many African countries, particularly in the tropical rainforests of Central and West Africa. Although the exact animal reservoir is unknown, rodents, squirrels, and monkeys are suspected to play a role in transmission.

The virus can spread from animals to humans through direct contact with blood, body fluids, or mucosal lesions of infected animals, including bites, scratches, or handling infected bushmeat. Human-to-human transmission can occur through contact with an infected person or contaminated materials like clothing or bedding.

Symptoms and Transmission

Symptoms of mpox include fever, headache, body aches, weakness, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash. The rash typically starts on the face and spreads to other body parts, including the palms, soles, and genitals, making sexual contact another transmission route.

Prevention Measures

The NCDC advises the following to prevent the spread of mpox:

• Avoid contact with animals that may carry the virus, including sick or dead animals in areas where mpox is confirmed.

• Avoid contact with materials that have been in contact with a sick animal.

• Avoid unnecessary contact with people infected with mpox.

• Isolate potentially infected animals from other animals.

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water, especially after caring for or visiting sick individuals.

• Ensure all animal food products are properly cooked before consumption.

• Use appropriate protective clothing and gloves when handling sick animals or during slaughtering.

• Report suspected cases to the nearest health facility and call the NCDC toll-free line at 6232.

Health Workers’ Recommendations

Health workers are advised to:

• Follow standard safety measures when caring for patients.

• Wash hands with soap and water after patient contact.

• Maintain a high index of suspicion for mpox, especially in patients with fever and vesicular/pustular rashes.

• Use precautionary measures during triage, such as wearing surgical masks and covering skin lesions.

• Isolate suspected mpox cases as soon as possible.

• Wear personal protective equipment and properly dispose of it.

• Disinfect contaminated equipment using bleach and dispose of waste correctly.

• Report all cases to the State Epidemiologist or LGA Public Health Department immediately or call the NCDC toll-free line at 6232.

• Ensure that samples for mpox virus investigation are handled by trained staff and sent to the NCDC.

Vaccination Efforts

Nigeria is set to receive 10,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine, and the NCDC is considering vaccination for high-risk groups to prevent further spread of the virus.