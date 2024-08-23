Menu
“Minister David Umahi Announces No New Projects for 2025, Focus on Completing Existing Ones”

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has announced that the Ministry will not propose any new projects for 2025. Instead, the focus will be on completing the numerous ongoing and abandoned projects. Umahi emphasized that new project recommendations will only be considered if directed by President Bola Tinubu.

During a press briefing in Abuja marking his first year in office, Umahi revealed that the Ministry has over 4,000 ongoing projects with a funding shortfall of N16 trillion, many of which were inherited from previous administrations. He attributed the rising costs of these projects to inflation and the devaluation of the naira.

Umahi stated, “We will not propose new projects for the 2025 fiscal year unless otherwise dictated by Mr. President. I will instruct the Ministry of Finance to allocate funds for completing ongoing projects.”

In related news, Minister of Solid Minerals Dele Alake disclosed that foreign actors in the mining sector are behind terrorist attacks on miners, aimed at disrupting operations and facilitating illegal mining. Alake condemned the recent killing of 12 miners in Unguwar Magro Village, Niger State, and assured that security agencies are investigating to identify and apprehend the attackers and their sponsors.

