Meet the Contestants for Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

Twenty-five beauty queens from across Nigeria will compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant this August. Among them is Chidimma Adetshina, who recently left the Miss South Africa beauty pageant due to nationality issues. She accepted an invitation to join Miss Universe Nigeria soon after, marking a new chapter in her pageant journey. Adetshina, whose father is Nigerian and mother is Mozambican, was born in South Africa. She shared on Instagram that her decision to withdraw from the Miss South Africa contest was to protect her and her family’s safety.

If Adetshina wins Miss Universe Nigeria, she will represent Nigeria and compete against Miss South Africa, Le Roux, at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico this November. The reigning Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua, will be in attendance. The Miss Universe Nigeria event will feature over 80 contestants from around the world, with segments including personal statements, interviews, evening gown, and swimsuit competitions. Ugochi Ihezue, the reigning Miss Universe Nigeria 2023, will crown her successor at the grand finale on August 31 at the Eko Convention Centre.

Contestant Highlights

1. Chioma Nkumeh (Abia State): Passionate about empowering women to become the best versions of themselves.

2. Lucille Oputa (Abuja): Aims to use her platform to empower others and amplify unheard voices.

3. Happiness Enetak (Akwa Ibom State): Plans to improve lives with her “Rise Female Project.”

4. Miss Anambra: Focuses on advocating for quality healthcare for all.

5. Fortune Kurobo (Bayelsa State): Committed to improving women’s reproductive health issues.

6. Joy Omanibe (Benue State): Advocates for education and healthcare for rural children.

7. Miss Cross River: Dedicated to making a difference through humanitarian work.

8. Sarah Olotu (Delta State): Dreams of representing Nigeria on a global stage.

9. Mother Theresa Orji (Ebonyi State): Confident she will win and use her platform for personal causes.

10. Miss Edo: Interested in advocating for children’s healthcare and education.

11. Esther Gabriel (Ekiti State): Passionate about promoting girl child education.

12. Uchechi Uchenna (Enugu State): Focuses on mental health and education for underprivileged children.

13. Queeneth Igbokwe (Imo State): Aims to support women escaping domestic violence with financial and emotional aid.

14. Miss Kaduna: Passionate about reducing unemployment by empowering women through skill acquisition.

15. Zuleihat Oyarazi (Kogi State): Aspires to become an ambassador of strength for the next generation.

16. Ufa Dania Ufa (Kwara State): Plans to create positive change within communities.

17. Miss Lagos: Wants to inspire young people to believe in themselves and make an impact.

18. Miss Niger (Priscillia Umehea): Focuses on making a positive impact in the world.

19. Miss Ogun: Committed to projects that improve quality of life, especially for women and children.

20. Peace Ayevibun (Ondo State): A fashion designer who aims to inspire women to dream big.

21. Miss Osun (Ifunanya Nledo): Dedicated to flying Nigeria’s flag on the international stage.

22. Elizabeth Salawu (Oyo State): Plans to campaign for mental health awareness using fitness and technology.

23. Miss Plateau: Aims to give back to society and impact lives through her foundation.

24. Nyekachi Douglas (Rivers State): Wants to revive the focus on advocacy in Nigerian pageantry.

25. Chidimma Adetshina (Taraba State): Plans to promote diversity and inclusion using her platform.

Voting and Participation

Audience participation through voting is a crucial part of the competition. Fans can vote for their favorite contestants until August 30. The top three contestants with the highest number of fan votes will automatically enter the top 10 finalists. The countdown to the grand finale has begun, with all eyes on the Eko Convention Centre on August 31, where the next Miss Universe Nigeria will be crowned.