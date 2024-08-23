Kidnapped corps members have been rescued – NYSC DG

August 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The eight members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who were kidnapped by unknown assailants while travelling from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State to Sokoto State have been released.

The Director-General of the NYSC, YD Ahmed, confirmed their release during a press briefing on Friday, August 23.

Ahmed expressed relief at the safe return of the Corps members and emphasized the importance of their welfare and security, stating that these will continue to be the top priority of the NYSC scheme. He also issued a strong warning to all Corps members, advising them to avoid travelling at night to minimize the risk of such incidents.

He said;

“You will remember when these four members were travelling from Uyo in Akwa Ibom to Sokoto. They were kidnapped on 17 August 2024 on Funtua Bisau Road in Zamfara State.

“While in Zambara, we collaborated with the Army, Police, DSS and traditional rulers. We also had a meeting with the governor of Zambara State regarding the kidnapping of the prospective corps members.

"Consequently, through the combined effort of the security agencies, especially the Nigerian army and the NYSC, the mission started yielding results with the rescue of the first set of prospective four members."