Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Kidnapped corps members have been rescued – NYSC DG

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The eight members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who were kidnapped by unknown assailants while travelling from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State to Sokoto State have been released.

The Director-General of the NYSC, YD Ahmed, confirmed their release during a press briefing on Friday, August 23.

Ahmed expressed relief at the safe return of the Corps members and emphasized the importance of their welfare and security, stating that these will continue to be the top priority of the NYSC scheme. He also issued a strong warning to all Corps members, advising them to avoid travelling at night to minimize the risk of such incidents.

He said;

“You will remember when these four members were travelling from Uyo in Akwa Ibom to Sokoto. They were kidnapped on 17 August 2024 on Funtua Bisau Road in Zamfara State.

“While in Zambara, we collaborated with the Army, Police, DSS and traditional rulers. We also had a meeting with the governor of Zambara State regarding the kidnapping of the prospective corps members.

“Consequently, through the combined effort of the security agencies, especially the Nigerian army and the NYSC, the mission started yielding results with the rescue of the first set of prospective four members.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tuareg Rebels Hold Wagner Mercenaries Captive, Await Direct Contact from Moscow
Next article
Nigeria’s External Reserves Decline by $430 Million Amid Rising Domestic Forex Demand
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu’s efforts in South-East deserve recognition, says Onuigbo

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Leonard Okachie Umuahia, Aug. 23, 2024 (NAN) A former...

Michael Jackson’s Catalog Sold $600 Million to Sony Music After Court Approval

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The California Court of Appeal has upheld the decision...

Rep defends Kalu over call for Gov. Otti to join APC

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Femi Ogunshola Abuja, Aug. 20, 2024 (NAN) Rep. Ginger...

Only God can stop Atiku in 2027– Support group

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Adeyemi Adeleye Lagos, Aug. 20, 2024 (NAN) A support...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu’s efforts in South-East deserve recognition, says Onuigbo

South East 0
By Leonard Okachie Umuahia, Aug. 23, 2024 (NAN) A former...

Michael Jackson’s Catalog Sold $600 Million to Sony Music After Court Approval

Music 0
The California Court of Appeal has upheld the decision...

Rep defends Kalu over call for Gov. Otti to join APC

South East 0
By Femi Ogunshola Abuja, Aug. 20, 2024 (NAN) Rep. Ginger...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tinubu’s efforts in South-East deserve recognition, says Onuigbo

By Naija247news - 0