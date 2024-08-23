Jigawa woman sets self ablaze after husband divorced her

August 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fatsuma Bagobiri, a 40-year-old woman, has set herself ablaze a few months after her husband divorced her in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, August 22, 2024, said the woman has been battling with depression since the divorce.

“On Thursday, August 22, 2024, at about 0740hrs, the command, received a heartbreaking and pitiful incident from Guri LGA that, one Fatsuma Bagobiri ‘f’ age 40yrs of Garin Mallam village, Guri LGA, poured petrol on her body, set herself ablaze and got burnt beyond recognition at the outskirt of the village,” the statement read.

“Following receipt of the unflattering report, a squad of officers from the Guri Divisional Police Headquarters raced to the scene of the crime, verified the incident, took the charred body to the hospital, and later released the corpse to the family for burial.

“However, a preliminary investigation found that the deceased experienced depression a few months following her husband’s divorce.

CP AT Abdullahi PSC, the State Commissioner of Police, gave the state's law-abiding citizens advice on how to always submit their affairs to Almighty Allah, pray for blessings, and seek guidance from their elders on any complex matters.