‘I don’t run from fight’ – Wike responds to PDP exit rumours

Wike Vows to Stand Firm Amid PDP Crisis, Dismisses Calls for Expulsion

Amidst growing tensions within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to stand his ground, declaring he won’t back down from any fight. Speaking during a media parley marking his one year as minister, Wike responded to speculation about his possible departure from the PDP, saying, “I don’t run away from any fight. I will stay there, I will fight it out. Who am I going to run from? The vampires? I cannot do that!”

This statement follows a call from South-South leader Chief Edwin Clark, urging the PDP’s National Chairman to expel Wike from the party to prevent further internal conflict. Despite the pressure, Wike emphasized his commitment to his principles, asserting that he will not abandon his integrity, even if it means standing alone.