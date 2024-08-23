Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

‘I don’t run from fight’ – Wike responds to PDP exit rumours

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Wike Vows to Stand Firm Amid PDP Crisis, Dismisses Calls for Expulsion

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Amidst growing tensions within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to stand his ground, declaring he won’t back down from any fight. Speaking during a media parley marking his one year as minister, Wike responded to speculation about his possible departure from the PDP, saying, “I don’t run away from any fight. I will stay there, I will fight it out. Who am I going to run from? The vampires? I cannot do that!”

This statement follows a call from South-South leader Chief Edwin Clark, urging the PDP’s National Chairman to expel Wike from the party to prevent further internal conflict. Despite the pressure, Wike emphasized his commitment to his principles, asserting that he will not abandon his integrity, even if it means standing alone.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Wike Declares Abuja’s ‘Park n Pay’ Scheme Illegal, Citing Massive Fund Diversion
Next article
The Impact of AI on The Future of Education – Sonny Iroche
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Telegram CEO arrested over probe into child porn, drug trafficking on app

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Durov Arrested in France Amid Investigation into Child Exploitation...

Gunmen stab Lagos monarch’s son to death in Lekki

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Man Stabbed to Death in Lekki; Attackers on the...

PDP is suffering from Internal Strife on Injustice and Constitutional Violations – Bode George

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Chief Bode George Blames PDP’s Internal Strife on Injustice...

Spain Eyes Military Return to Mali Amid Sahel Crisis

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
MADRID/SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Aug 26 (Reuters) — Spanish...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Telegram CEO arrested over probe into child porn, drug trafficking on app

Geopolitics 0
Durov Arrested in France Amid Investigation into Child Exploitation...

Gunmen stab Lagos monarch’s son to death in Lekki

Top Stories 0
Man Stabbed to Death in Lekki; Attackers on the...

PDP is suffering from Internal Strife on Injustice and Constitutional Violations – Bode George

Political parties 0
Chief Bode George Blames PDP’s Internal Strife on Injustice...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Telegram CEO arrested over probe into child porn, drug trafficking on...

By Naija247news - 0