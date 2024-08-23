Menu
“Bolt Blocks Accounts Involved in Prank War Between Nigerians and South Africans”

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Bolt has taken action against numerous accounts involved in a recent online prank war between Nigerians and South Africans. The prank, which began with South Africans under the hashtag ‘Request in Nigeria Challenge,’ involved ordering fake rides and canceling them after drivers arrived. Some Nigerians participated in similar actions, exacerbating the online rivalry.

Several users shared their frustrations on X, with one user, @Iamwhykayy, accusing South Africans of wasting drivers’ time and fuel by ordering rides from South Africa only to cancel them. Another user, @Oladapomikky1, reported that over 40 Bolt and Uber vehicles were summoned to a single street in Johannesburg by Nigerians, only to be canceled.

The trend has been criticized as digital harassment and a sign of deeper prejudices between the two nations. Yahaya Mohammed, Country Manager of Bolt in Nigeria, acknowledged the situation, stating, “Bolt is aware of the fake ride request incident between some individuals in Nigeria and South Africa. We understand the impact on our driver-partners and are committed to providing a safe and secure experience for all community members.”

Coincidentally, the prank incidents coincided with the arrival of Chidimma Adetshina, a South Africa-based model of Nigerian descent, in Lagos for the 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria competition. Adetshina had withdrawn from Miss South Africa 2024 due to xenophobic backlash but expressed enthusiasm about participating in the Nigerian competition, stating, “I’m so thrilled. I look forward to exploring Nigeria and meeting the other contestants. I believe this is my time to manifest my dreams.”

