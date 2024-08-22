Menu
Zimbabwe’s Gold-Backed ZiG Currency Now Used for 40% of Transactions

Zimbabweans are increasingly adopting the ZiG, the nation’s gold-backed currency, for 40% of transactions, up from 20% when it was introduced in April, according to Finance Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga. The ZiG, short for Zimbabwe Gold, is currently used only in electronic form.

While the US dollar remains dominant for most transactions, the Zimbabwean government uses the ZiG for 80% of its trade. Introduced on April 5 to replace the nearly worthless Zimbabwean dollar, the ZiG is the country’s sixth attempt at establishing a stable currency over the past 15 years.

Last month, Zimbabwe’s cabinet approved a plan to shift from US dollars to the ZiG for all transactions. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has suggested the ZiG might become the sole currency by 2026, ahead of the initial 2030 deadline, a move supported by bankers.

