Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Zhongshan Fucheng Expands Legal Battle Over Nigerian Assets Across Eight Countries, Targets $130.6M Compensation

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Limited, a Chinese firm embroiled in a high-stakes legal dispute with Nigeria, has expanded its efforts to seize Nigerian assets across eight countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The dispute stems from a 2007 joint venture between the Ogun State Government and a Chinese company to establish the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone. Following a series of contractual disagreements, Zhongshan Fucheng was awarded $130.6 million in compensation by an independent arbitral tribunal.

Background of the Dispute
In 2007, the Ogun State Government, in collaboration with the Guangdong province in China, established the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone. Zhongshan Fucheng’s involvement began in 2010 when it was contracted to develop and manage Fucheng Industrial Park within the zone.

However, by 2016, the Ogun State Government terminated its agreements with Zhongshan, citing legal entitlements of a different Chinese company. This led to a protracted legal battle, culminating in the tribunal’s ruling in favor of Zhongshan.

Seizures and Legal Actions
Zhongshan Fucheng has since moved aggressively to enforce the tribunal’s award, initiating legal proceedings in eight jurisdictions worldwide, including the U.S., U.K., Belgium, Canada, France, Singapore, and the British Virgin Islands.

As part of these efforts, the company has targeted three presidential jets belonging to the Nigerian government, with court orders already in place to ground these aircraft in Europe.

The seized jets include a Dassault Falcon 7X, a Boeing 737, and an Airbus 330, all part of Nigeria’s presidential air fleet.

Government Response and Diplomatic Moves
The Federal Government of Nigeria has vowed to protect its foreign assets from what it describes as “predators.”

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), alongside the National Security Adviser, has initiated legal and diplomatic actions to recover the seized presidential aircraft.

These moves are part of broader efforts to contest the tribunal’s ruling and mitigate the impact of the ongoing asset seizures.

Impact on Nigeria-China Relations
The dispute highlights the complexities of international investment treaties and the potential risks for nations entering into joint ventures with foreign entities.

Nigeria’s legal entanglement with Zhongshan Fucheng has already strained relations with China, a key trading partner, and may have broader implications for Nigeria’s foreign investment climate.

Conclusion
As of August 2024, Zhongshan Fucheng has not yet realized any financial gains from the tribunal award, but the firm remains determined to secure compensation by targeting Nigerian assets globally.

The legal battle underscores the significant financial and diplomatic challenges Nigeria faces in resolving the dispute. The outcome of this case will likely set a precedent for how future investment disputes involving sovereign states and foreign corporations are handled.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ogun FTZ deal: China’s Zhongshang Fucheng Seizes Nigerian Jet in Canada Amid $70M Arbitration Award Enforcement
Next article
Ashanti and Nelly Welcome Their First Child Together
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

South African Second-Hand Clothing Online Marketplace Yaga Eyes Expansion to Nigeria

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Naija247news) - Yaga, a leading South...

Cardi B Claps Back at Skin-Bleaching Accusation with a Fiery Response

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Cardi B isn’t holding back after someone questioned if...

Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey Keep It Casual at “Blink Twice” Screening

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey are still keeping things light...

Ashanti and Nelly Welcome Their First Child Together

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Ashanti and Nelly have big news to share—they've just...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

South African Second-Hand Clothing Online Marketplace Yaga Eyes Expansion to Nigeria

Digital Economy 363
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Naija247news) - Yaga, a leading South...

Cardi B Claps Back at Skin-Bleaching Accusation with a Fiery Response

Lifestyle News 363
Cardi B isn’t holding back after someone questioned if...

Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey Keep It Casual at “Blink Twice” Screening

Lifestyle News 363
Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey are still keeping things light...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

South African Second-Hand Clothing Online Marketplace Yaga Eyes Expansion to Nigeria

OyinyeChukwu Paula - 363