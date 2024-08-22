BAMAKO, Aug 21 (Reuters) – The military juntas of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have formally accused Ukraine of supporting rebel groups in West Africa’s Sahel region, according to Mali’s foreign ministry. The joint letter, addressed to the U.N. Security Council, follows Mali’s decision to sever diplomatic ties with Ukraine earlier this month. This move was prompted by comments from Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence, which were interpreted by Mali and Niger as evidence of Ukraine’s involvement in recent conflicts in Mali.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Yusov’s statements regarding Ukrainian support for Malian “rebels” were viewed by the two countries as an indication of Ukraine backing international terrorism. Ukraine has dismissed these allegations as unfounded, and its foreign ministry has yet to respond to requests for comment. The conflict continues as Ukraine remains deeply engaged in fighting Russia.

In addition to Mali and Niger, Burkina Faso has also condemned Ukraine’s alleged actions. The letter from the foreign ministers of these countries demands that the Security Council hold Ukraine accountable and take measures to prevent actions that threaten regional stability.

The accusations come amid rising tensions in the region, where both Tuareg separatists and jihadist insurgents are active. Recent clashes in Mali’s Kidal region have resulted in significant casualties, including the deaths of Wagner Group mercenaries and Malian soldiers. The juntas, which have aligned themselves more closely with Russia in recent years, are seeking international support to address what they perceive as destabilizing actions by Ukraine.