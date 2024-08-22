“UK Envoy Impressed by Geometric Power’s $800M Aba Project: A Model for Nigeria’s Energy Future”

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, lauded the innovative model of Geometric Power’s Aba Independent Power Project in Abia State. After inspecting the $800 million facility, which includes a 188-megawatt gas-fired plant and an embedded distribution firm, Dr. Montgomery praised the project as a significant driver of sustainable development in Nigeria. The plant currently supplies electricity to nine of the 17 local government areas in Abia State.

Dr. Montgomery was accompanied by Abia State Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engineer Ikechukwu Monday, and received by Geometric Power’s management, led by its chairman, Professor Bart Nnaji. The project, which started in 2004 based on recommendations from World Bank President James Wolfensohn and Nigeria’s Finance Minister Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, aims to overcome Aba’s unreliable electricity supply, which has been a major obstacle to the city’s industrial growth.

The power utility, licensed to produce 188MW, features state-of-the-art facilities, including three General Electric (GE) turbines, four new substations, three refurbished ones, and 150,000 kilometers of overhead wires and cables. Dr. Montgomery expressed a desire for UK firms to collaborate with Geometric Power, recognizing the project’s technical sophistication.

The Aba Independent Power Project was officially commissioned on February 26 by Vice President Kashim Shettima. Professor Nnaji highlighted that once ongoing gas supply challenges are resolved, Aba will receive about 100MW, with an additional 50MW exported to the national grid.