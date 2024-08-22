Tinubu Set to Return from France, to Inaugurate Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as Chief Justice of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria this evening from France, barring any last-minute changes. Upon his return, Tinubu will oversee the inauguration of Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on Friday.

Sources within the Presidency informed WESTERN POST that Tinubu, who traveled to France on Monday, views the swearing-in of Justice Kekere-Ekun as both a constitutional duty and a historic milestone. The National Judicial Council had recommended Justice Kekere-Ekun to succeed Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who is set to officially retire on Thursday, August 22.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, born on May 7, 1958, holds a Law degree from the University of Lagos and a master’s degree from the London School of Economics. She began her career in the Lagos State Judiciary and has steadily risen through the ranks, culminating in her appointment to the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2013.