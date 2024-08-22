Sunak-Era Crackdown on Immigration Causes Sharp Fall in UK Health Worker Visas

LONDON, Aug 22 – The number of British visas granted to foreign health workers and family members of international students has plummeted following new restrictions imposed by the previous Conservative government, aiming to reduce net migration.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

These restrictions, part of an effort to address high levels of legal migration—a key issue in Britain’s political discourse and a major factor in the 2016 Brexit referendum—have had a significant impact. Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s policies targeted the reduction of foreign care staff and students, including curbs on post-graduate students bringing family members to the UK.

As a result, the UK granted only 89,095 health and care worker visas in the year ending June, a 26% decrease from the previous year. The decline was even more pronounced between April and June, with an 81% drop in the number of visas granted compared to the same period last year.

The visa restrictions, which include higher salary thresholds and limitations on family members joining care workers, have raised concerns about exacerbating staffing shortages in the UK’s social care sector. Marley Morris, associate director at the Institute for Public Policy Research, warned that the sector is already struggling with recruitment and that these restrictions could lead to a further staffing crisis.

The impact on foreign students has also been notable, with the total number of visas issued to students to study at British universities down by 13% in the year ending June. Visas granted to dependants of overseas students fell dramatically by 81% in the first half of this year.

Despite the prestige of British universities such as Oxford, Cambridge, and Imperial College London, some government ministers have expressed concerns about visa misuse, including cases where students and their dependants have applied for asylum or overstayed their visas.

This tightening of immigration policies comes as controlling migration becomes the top issue for British voters, fueled by recent far-right riots targeting Muslims and migrants.