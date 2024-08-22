Stock Market Declines by 0.07% as 18 Stocks Shed Weight

August 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Wednesday declined as 18 stocks closed the day lower

The All Share Index dropped by 0.07% to close at 95,831.51 points from the previous close of 95,895.92 points.

The Market Capitalisation grew by 1.10% to close at N55.047 trillion from the previous close of N54.448 trillion, thereby adding N559 billion.

An aggregate of 360.6 million units of shares were traded in 8,813 deals, valued at N7.3 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 27 equities emerged as gainers against 18 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Ikeja Hotel led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N7.70 from the previous close of 7.00.

RTBRISCOE, CUTIX and TANTALIZER also grew their share prices by 9.76%, 9.66% and 9.62% respectively.

Percentage Losers

University Press led other price decliners as it shed 9.40% of its share price to close at N2.41 from the previous close of N2.66.

OANDO and NASCON among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.66% and 8.39% respectively.

Volume Drivers

OANDO traded about 66 million units of its shares in 1795 deals, valued at N2.69 billion.

GTCO traded about 46 million units of its shares in 309 deals, valued at N2 billion.

CUTIX traded about 29 million units of its shares in 410 deals, valued at N93 million.(www.naija247news.com).