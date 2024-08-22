South Africa’s Inflation Drops to 3-Year Low of 4.6% in July, Rate Cut Expected

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 (Reuters) – South Africa’s inflation fell to a three-year low of 4.6% year-on-year in July, down from 5.1% in June, according to Statistics South Africa. This decrease, which was sharper than forecast, brings inflation closer to the central bank’s target of around 4.5% and strengthens expectations for an interest rate cut next month. Analysts had predicted a 4.9% rate for July.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB), which targets a 3% to 6% inflation range, is expected to announce a rate cut at its next meeting on September 19. Economists had previously anticipated a 25 basis point reduction, but with the latest data, a more substantial cut is now possible.

“July’s inflation data makes a rate cut almost certain,” said David Omojomolo, Africa economist at Capital Economics. He added that inflation could potentially fall below 4% by the end of the year.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation eased to 4.5% from 4.6% in June, while fuel inflation dropped significantly to 4.5% from 7.6%. Core inflation, excluding food and fuel, also decreased to 4.3% from 4.5%.