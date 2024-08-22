Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

South Africa’s Inflation Drops to 3-Year Low of 4.6% in July, Rate Cut Expected

By: By Naija247news

Date:

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 (Reuters) – South Africa’s inflation fell to a three-year low of 4.6% year-on-year in July, down from 5.1% in June, according to Statistics South Africa. This decrease, which was sharper than forecast, brings inflation closer to the central bank’s target of around 4.5% and strengthens expectations for an interest rate cut next month. Analysts had predicted a 4.9% rate for July.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB), which targets a 3% to 6% inflation range, is expected to announce a rate cut at its next meeting on September 19. Economists had previously anticipated a 25 basis point reduction, but with the latest data, a more substantial cut is now possible.

“July’s inflation data makes a rate cut almost certain,” said David Omojomolo, Africa economist at Capital Economics. He added that inflation could potentially fall below 4% by the end of the year.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation eased to 4.5% from 4.6% in June, while fuel inflation dropped significantly to 4.5% from 7.6%. Core inflation, excluding food and fuel, also decreased to 4.3% from 4.5%.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
West Africa’s Militocractic govts Accuse Ukraine of Supporting Rebels, Call for U.N. Action
Next article
Nigeria to Increase Passport Fees by 43% Starting September 1, 2024
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Zimbabwe’s Gold-Backed ZiG Currency Now Used for 40% of Transactions

By Naija247news - 363