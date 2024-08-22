Menu
South African Second-Hand Clothing Online Marketplace Yaga Eyes Expansion to Nigeria

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Naija247news) – Yaga, a leading South African online marketplace for second-hand clothing, is set to expand its operations to Nigeria as demand for affordable and unique fashion options grows across Africa.

Since its launch in 2020, Yaga has become a popular platform in South Africa, allowing users to buy and sell pre-loved fashion items. To date, the company has facilitated the sale of nearly two million items, generating 500 million rand ($28 million) in revenue.

“Yaga remains committed to growth and innovation in the sustainable fashion space,” the company stated on Thursday. As part of its expansion strategy, Yaga plans to enter the Nigerian market, aiming to lead the sustainable fashion movement across the continent.

The second-hand clothing market is well-established in Africa, with economic factors and lower modern retail penetration driving its growth. According to Euromonitor International, up to 80% of apparel and footwear sold in Kenya are second-hand. In Nigeria, the trend is also strong, with 10% of consumers buying or selling used items at least once a week.

On the Yaga platform, second-hand items are typically priced 50-80% lower than their brand-new counterparts, making it an attractive option for eco-conscious and budget-savvy Nigerian consumers.

Cardi B Claps Back at Skin-Bleaching Accusation with a Fiery Response
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news

