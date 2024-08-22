Seyi Tinubu’s Offshore Ties with Chagourys Exposed Amid $13B Highway Contract

Leaked corporate documents have revealed that Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, co-owned an offshore company with Ronald Chagoury Jr., the son of billionaire tycoon Ronald Chagoury.

This company, incorporated eight years ago in the British Virgin Islands, has drawn scrutiny after the controversial awarding of a $13 billion contract to build the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway to Hitech Construction Company Ltd., a subsidiary of the Chagoury Group.

The 700-kilometer coastal highway, a project of national importance, was awarded without a public bidding process, sparking allegations of favoritism and corruption.

Seyi Tinubu is also a director on the board of CDK Integrated Industries, another subsidiary of the Chagoury Group, further intertwining the business interests of the Tinubu and Chagoury families.

Critics argue that the longstanding personal and business ties between the Tinubu and Chagoury families have unduly influenced the awarding of the contract, raising serious concerns about transparency and governance under President Tinubu’s administration.

These revelations come at a time when the country is grappling with the economic impact of a newly floated currency, which has led to increased volatility in exchange rates and heightened inflationary pressures.

Minister of Works David Umahi has defended the contract award process, asserting that it followed due procedure and is currently under judicial review.

However, the leaked documents, part of a larger investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, indicate that Seyi Tinubu was a majority shareholder in the offshore company alongside Ronald Chagoury Jr.

The British Virgin Islands, known for its corporate secrecy, provided a veil of anonymity over their business dealings until now. The current ownership status of the offshore company remains unclear, as neither Seyi Tinubu nor Ronald Chagoury Jr. has responded to requests for comment.

This latest controversy adds to the mounting scrutiny of Seyi Tinubu’s business activities, which have frequently drawn attention due to their timing and the networks they involve. His advertising company, Loatsad Promomedia, has become a dominant player in Nigeria’s outdoor advertising industry, with allegations that its rise was facilitated by his father’s political influence.

As Nigeria continues to adjust to the floating of the naira, these concerns about transparency and governance are even more pressing. The currency’s devaluation has already led to a sharp rise in the cost of living, exacerbating economic hardships for many Nigerians.

The revelations about Seyi Tinubu’s offshore dealings and the potentially corrupt awarding of a major infrastructure contract have only fueled public outrage, especially as many struggle to cope with the economic challenges.

Seyi Tinubu’s luxurious lifestyle has also come under fire, with reports of his acquisition of expensive items, such as a Richard Mille RM 055 watch worth $550,000, sparking further criticism.

His involvement in the purchase of a $10.8 million London property, linked to fraud, has only added to the concerns about his business practices.

For the son of a sitting president to be entangled in such controversies raises serious questions about Nigeria’s commitment to transparency, particularly in a country where corruption and illicit financial flows are rampant.

Nigeria currently ranks 145th out of 180 countries on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index, highlighting the significant challenges the nation faces in combating corruption and fostering good governance.