Seplat Empowers 992 Educators in Edo, Delta with STEAM Skills

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Seplat Energy, an indigenous oil and gas company, says it has, in four years, equipped 992 educators in Edo and Delta with skills to teach Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

Chioma Afe, Director of External Affairs and Social Performance, Seplat, disclosed this at the unveiling of the 5th edition of the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) on Thursday in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that STEP is organised by Seplat Energy in collaboration with NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL).

NEPL is a subsidiary of NNPC.

Afe said the initiative was part of the venture’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

She said the STEP initiative empowered teachers by providing them with resources to support their delivery of quality teaching in host states.

Afe said that the programme, which started with a four day residential workshop, provided the educators with leadership, self-improvement introduction to STEAM training and its application to teaching.

“The teachers are also provided with STEAM gadgets and Apps to support‑ their delivery of quality teaching in our host state

“This year, 359 teachers and 22 Chief Inspectors of Education from both states have been selected for the programme’s intensive four-day residential training in Benin.

“The training will be intensive and continues online for a further six months,’’ she said.

Edo Commissioner for Education, Dr Joan Oviawe, commended Seplat for investing in human capital development, which she noted was necessary for future development.

Represented by Mr Ojo Akin-Longe, Permanent Secretary, in the ministry, Oviawe said teachers had a role to play in shaping children’s knowledge in STEAM.

Also, Mrs Rose Ezewu, Delta State Commissioner, Ministry of Secondary Education, said empowering teachers with relevant knowledge was key in unlocking the potentials in children.

Represented by Mrs Justina Ishaka, Deputy Director in the ministry, Ezewu said STEP was a comprehensive approach to education reform in the country.

Mr Abraham Adeosun, who gave a vote of thanks on behalf of the participants, said Seplat’s continued investment in education would make the country’s education sector to be second to none in the world. (NAN)

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
