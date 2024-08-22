Police arrest man for kidnapping six-year-old in Katsina

August 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Men of the Katsina State Police Command have arrested one Halilu Yusuf, 21, for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old boy.

Disclosing this to newsmen, the state police command spokesperson, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, said

“On August 17, at about 2pm, based on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in arresting Halilu Yusuf, 21, of Gezawa, via Shinkafi village, in connection with a suspected case of kidnapping a six-year-old.”

Aliyu mentioned that the suspect lured and kidnapped the victim who happens to be the son of his mentor, from Kofar-Sauri quarters, and demanded a N2m ransom from the father. Aliyu revealed that the suspect slept with the boy in his room, after which, he took him to another place for safe keeping, not knowing that police operatives were trailing him.

Aliyu explained that the suspect made an anonymous phone call and informed the father of his son’s abduction.

“Upon receipt of the report, the command quickly mobilised the operatives led by the DPO GRA, Katsina and swung into action.

The team successfully traced and arrested the suspect, and the victim was rescued unhurt,” he said.

He further revealed that during investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.(www.naija247news.com).