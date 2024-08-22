PDP Leaders Denounce Chief Edwin Clark’s Claims of Collusion Amid Party Turmoil

Acting PDP National Chairman Umaru Damagum and Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike have rebutted Chief Edwin Clark’s accusations of plotting against the party. The controversy arises as internal party divisions intensify, with 12 NWC members allegedly backing Wike’s efforts to unseat Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
