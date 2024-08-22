Menu
Oando PLC Finalizes $783 Million Acquisition of Nigerian Agip Oil Company, Doubling Its Oil Reserves

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

Oando PLC, Nigeria’s leading energy solutions provider, has completed the acquisition of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) from Italian energy giant Eni for $783 million.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Oando’s strategy to expand its upstream operations and strengthen its foothold in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

Key Details of the Acquisition

• Increased Stake: Oando’s participating interests in Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 60, 61, 62, and 63 have doubled from 20% to 40%, significantly boosting the company’s influence in these key oil and gas assets.
• Expanded Infrastructure: The acquisition includes ownership of extensive infrastructure, such as 40 oil and gas fields, 24 of which are currently producing, 12 production stations, nearly 1,500 kilometers of pipelines, three gas processing plants, and the Brass River Oil Terminal. It also encompasses the Kwale-Okpai power plants, which have a combined capacity of 960MW.
• Reserve Growth: Oando’s total reserves will nearly double, increasing by 98% to reach 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent (Bnboe), based on 2022 estimates.
• Cash Flow Impact: The transaction is expected to be immediately cash generative, significantly enhancing the company’s financial performance.

Strategic Implications
Group Chief Executive Wale Tinubu highlighted that this acquisition is the culmination of a decade-long effort to realize Oando’s ambitions since entering the Joint Venture in 2014 through the acquisition of Conoco-Philips’ Nigerian portfolio. With Oando now assuming the role of operator, the company’s immediate focus will be on optimizing the potential of these newly acquired assets to advance production, while prioritizing responsible practices and sustainable development.

Future Outlook
Looking forward, Oando plans to continue its strategic diversification within the broader energy sector, with a particular focus on clean energy, agri-feedstock, energy infrastructure, and mining. This move aligns​⬤

OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paula
